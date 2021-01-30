First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Up 357.7% in January

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,200 shares, an increase of 357.7% from the December 31st total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.09. 628,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,741. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

