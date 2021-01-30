First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.71

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.71 and traded as high as $21.75. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 606,665 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.