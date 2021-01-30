First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Up 378.4% in January

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 378.4% from the December 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of FNY stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.75. The company had a trading volume of 133,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,441. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $71.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

