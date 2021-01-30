First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Stock Price Up 0.9%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.88 and last traded at $50.42. Approximately 412,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,327,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 28.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 770,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,556,000 after acquiring an additional 169,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 34.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 162,305 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 144.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the period.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.