First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, an increase of 243.6% from the December 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 845.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 55.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FEN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 159,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,082. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%.

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

