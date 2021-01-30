First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Down 85.2% in January

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVOL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $23.88. 14,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $25.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.009 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

