First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Shares Down 1.5%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) shares were down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 127,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 120,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Australasia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, fixed broadband, and mobile networks.

