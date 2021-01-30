First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Issues Earnings Results

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

Shares of FIBK traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,506. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $43.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research firms have commented on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $72,081.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,375.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $77,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,807 shares of company stock worth $4,349,221. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

