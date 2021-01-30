First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $74,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 156.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $147,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FR. Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Shares of FR stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

