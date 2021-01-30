First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

First Horizon has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. First Horizon has a dividend payout ratio of 50.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

FHN opened at $13.89 on Friday. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,755.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,677 shares of company stock worth $2,768,269. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

