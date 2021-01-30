First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Shares of FFBC traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.32. 518,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,220. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

