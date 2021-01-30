First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

FCF has been the topic of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 697,215 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

