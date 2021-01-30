First Bank & Trust Sells 317 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 496.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 28,355 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 14.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the third quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EV opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $73.31.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.14 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

