First Bank & Trust Sells 306 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coherent were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Coherent in the third quarter valued at about $22,501,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after buying an additional 80,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,584,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,988 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 338.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 43,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 377.8% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $200.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.19 and its 200-day moving average is $131.42. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $213.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

