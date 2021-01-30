First Bank & Trust Has $53,000 Stock Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Neenah were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neenah by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 10.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neenah during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 14.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Neenah by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,981,000 after buying an additional 115,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NP opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $855.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 1.50. Neenah, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

