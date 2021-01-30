First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

First Bank stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. 36,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,128. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $169.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

FRBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

