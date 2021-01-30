First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Trading 5.7% Higher After Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 3,291,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,979,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBP. TheStreet raised First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 428,208 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

