First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
FBP opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
