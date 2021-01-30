First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

FBP opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

