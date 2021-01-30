FinServ Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) Trading Down 6.3%

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) shares were down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 2,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FinServ Acquisition stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

