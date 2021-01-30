Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 61,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,444. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISI. TheStreet raised Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Financial Institutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

