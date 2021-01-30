Financial Contrast: Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

29.8% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of GSE Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and GSE Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duck Creek Technologies $211.67 million 29.90 -$29.93 million ($0.11) -439.45 GSE Systems $82.97 million 0.42 -$12.09 million N/A N/A

GSE Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Duck Creek Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and GSE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duck Creek Technologies N/A N/A N/A GSE Systems -13.66% -14.06% -3.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Duck Creek Technologies and GSE Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duck Creek Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73 GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $46.11, suggesting a potential downside of 4.61%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than GSE Systems.

Summary

Duck Creek Technologies beats GSE Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, project managers, work management specialists, and planners and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.