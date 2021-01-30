Financial Comparison: Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) & Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI)

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) and Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

This table compares Superior Group of Companies and Blue’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Group of Companies $376.70 million 0.94 $12.07 million $0.79 28.90 Blue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Superior Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Blue.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.7% of Superior Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Superior Group of Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Group of Companies and Blue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Group of Companies 6.43% 18.68% 8.81% Blue N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Superior Group of Companies and Blue, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Group of Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue 0 0 0 0 N/A

Superior Group of Companies presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.51%. Given Superior Group of Companies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Superior Group of Companies is more favorable than Blue.

Summary

Superior Group of Companies beats Blue on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses. It also provides various products directly related to uniforms and service apparel; industrial laundry bags for linen suppliers and industrial launderers; and promotional and related products for branded marketing programs, event promotions, employee and consumer rewards and incentives, and specialty packaging and displays. This segment sells its products under the Fashion Seal Healthcare, HPI, and WonderWink brand names. The Remote Staffing Solutions segment provides multilingual telemarketing and business process outsourced solutions through the recruitment and employment of qualified English-speaking agents. The Promotional Products segment produces and sells promotional products and branded merchandise under the BAMKO, Public Identity, and Tangerine brands to corporate clients and universities. The company was formerly known as Superior Uniform Group, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Group of Companies, Inc. in May 2018. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Seminole, Florida.

Blue Company Profile

Blue Holdings, Inc. specializes in the wholesale apparel industry. It designs, develops, markets and distributes fashion jeans and accessories under the brand names Antik Denim, Yanuk, Faith Connexion, and Taverniti So Jeans. The company sells its products in the United States, Canada, Japan and the European Union directly to department stores and boutiques and through distribution arrangements in certain foreign jurisdictions. Blue Holdings was founded on February 9, 2000 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.