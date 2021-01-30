Financial Comparison: Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE) versus Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) and Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Landstar System and Smart Move, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar System 1 9 2 0 2.08 Smart Move 0 0 0 0 N/A

Landstar System currently has a consensus price target of $130.92, indicating a potential downside of 6.09%. Given Landstar System’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Landstar System is more favorable than Smart Move.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Landstar System shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Landstar System shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landstar System and Smart Move’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar System $4.08 billion 1.31 $227.72 million $5.72 24.37 Smart Move N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Landstar System has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Move.

Profitability

This table compares Landstar System and Smart Move’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar System 4.62% 28.19% 14.30% Smart Move N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Landstar System beats Smart Move on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers. It provides truck services through dry and specialty vans of various sizes, unsided/platform trailers, temperature-controlled vans, and containers; rail intermodal services through contracts with domestic and Canadian railroads; and air and ocean services through contracts with domestic and international airlines and ocean lines. This segment serves the automotive products, building products, metals, chemicals, foodstuffs, heavy machinery, retail, electronics, and military equipment industries. The Insurance segment reinsures certain risks of the company's independent contractors. The company markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third party capacity providers. Landstar System, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Smart Move

Smart Move, Inc. provides moving services and logistics services worldwide. It offers household moving services, such as local, long distance, special items, supplies, and furniture moving services, as well as storage services. The company also provides warehousing and storage services; and international moving services. In addition, it offers corporate relocation services, including moving management, lump sum relocation, international relocation, and other services; and government and military moving services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Smart Move, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Atlas Van Lines, Inc.

