Fiii (FIII) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $492.00

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Fiii has a total market cap of $52,602.91 and $492.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fiii has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Fiii coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

About Fiii

Fiii is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FiiiCoin is a transaction network specifically designed for mobile devices mining purpose only. The blockchain technology enable all mobile devices participate in maintaining the blockchain network while leaving it idle and charging battery instead of relying on expensive and powerful computer hardware running 24/7 to do the mining work. The main objective is to create a least effort way and promote re-using the existing available resources(mobile devices) together to take part in maintaining the blockchain. “

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

