Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

FIS has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.10.

NYSE FIS opened at $123.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of -685.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

