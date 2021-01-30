Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

