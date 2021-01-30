Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Down 77.4% in January

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the December 31st total of 479,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBAOF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. 7,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,758. Fibra Terrafina has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.69.

Separately, Barclays lowered Fibra Terrafina from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

