Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FERGY. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of FERGY stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

