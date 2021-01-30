F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) (LON:FCIT) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) (LON:FCIT) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 760 ($9.93) and last traded at GBX 768 ($10.03). Approximately 355,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 430,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 778 ($10.16).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 785.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 728.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L)’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

In other F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) news, insider Jeffrey Hewitt purchased 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 749 ($9.79) per share, for a total transaction of £494.34 ($645.86). Also, insider Roger Bone purchased 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 776 ($10.14) per share, with a total value of £1,001.04 ($1,307.87). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 207 shares of company stock valued at $159,318.

About F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) (LON:FCIT)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

