FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Price Reaches $9.90 on Exchanges

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $9.90 or 0.00029425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $15.97 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FC Barcelona Fan Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00067950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.90 or 0.00899993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00051200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,438.80 or 0.04275010 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00028194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018209 BTC.

About FC Barcelona Fan Token

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CRYPTO:BAR) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,612,612 tokens. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

FC Barcelona Fan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FC Barcelona Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FC Barcelona Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FC Barcelona Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.