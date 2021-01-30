Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Sells $221,693.69 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Luongo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $207,128.76.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $631,485.50.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Paul Luongo sold 9,142 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $718,378.36.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $109.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.86 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 321.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter worth $1,144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter worth $13,267,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 108.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter worth $923,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

