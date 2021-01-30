Farmers Trust Co. Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 148,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $270.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

