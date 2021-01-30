Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

