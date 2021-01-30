Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

NYSE:FICO traded down $41.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $450.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,567. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $530.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $504.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.01.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

