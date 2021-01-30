Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $360.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.14.

FB opened at $258.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

