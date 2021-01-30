Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $350.00 at Oppenheimer

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.49% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.14.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $258.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

