Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $345.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $345.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.14.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $258.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.31. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

