Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.14.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $258.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

