Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Reduced by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.2% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 280.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.14.

FB stock opened at $258.33 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.