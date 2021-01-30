Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.7% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.14.

Facebook stock opened at $258.33 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

