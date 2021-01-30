Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

