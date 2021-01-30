Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

