Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $238-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.70 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.11-0.17 EPS.

EXTR stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.20.

In related news, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at $796,881.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $366,385.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,207.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,963. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.