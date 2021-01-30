Express (NYSE:EXPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.97

Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 279987455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPR. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $389.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $322.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Express by 0.5% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,057,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Express by 47.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,697,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,183,160 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Express by 2.5% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 67,602 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Express by 20.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 175,837 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

