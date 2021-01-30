EXMO Coin Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. One EXMO Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $8,792.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00068619 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.32 or 0.00916127 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00051765 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005806 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.52 or 0.04597856 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00029851 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018718 BTC.
EXMO Coin Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “
EXMO Coin Token Trading
EXMO Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
