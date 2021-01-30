Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading Down 12.7%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s stock price dropped 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 4,393,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 10,600,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.11.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69,967 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 636,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

