Exane Derivatives Takes $392,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 991.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after buying an additional 605,196 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after buying an additional 490,992 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 902.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after buying an additional 135,315 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $331,140,000 after buying an additional 97,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 214,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,391,000 after purchasing an additional 96,175 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.78.

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $179,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,198 shares of company stock valued at $26,812,714 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $374.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.