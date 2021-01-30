Exane Derivatives Purchases New Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKG. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,508,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 114,168 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,442,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 109,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 64,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 154,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 45,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.06. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $114.83.

