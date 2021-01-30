Exane Derivatives Increases Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 173.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.8% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEIS opened at $102.58 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.01.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Several research firms have commented on AEIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

