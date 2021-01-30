Exane Derivatives Has $347,000 Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 242.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,722,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,751,000 after buying an additional 636,987 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,921,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 73,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXSM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.82.

AXSM stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

